Which players were traded in IPL history for first time after Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green make new entries?

The Indian Premier League took centerstage when the 10 teams were set to submit their retention lists ahead of auctions for the upcoming season. The biggest talking point of the town became the potential trade of Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. The trade did not materialise on the retention day but on the following day, it became official after the IPL body confirmed two moves.

One of them was the confirmed trade of Hardik to MI for his existing league price of INR 15 Crore. The other was done by MI too in order to free up their wallet as they sent Cameron Green to RCB for INR 17.50 Crore. There have been some high-profile trades in IPL history but one thing that comes to mind is when the trade thing started and who were the players traded first in the history of IPL.

Two Indians were part of the first-ever trade in IPL history

The first trade in IPL history occurred in 2009 ahead of the second season of IPL. The trade was between Mumbai Indians and the then Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now). MI traded pacer Ashish Nehra for Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan in a player-to-player swap.

The trade amount was the same as their previous season's fees. Dhawan was picked for INR 12 lakh by Delhi, while Nehra was picked by MI for INR 1.6 Crore. The same season later saw MI and RCB swapping Robin Uthappa and Zaheer Khan with each other. Uthappa was traded to RCB from MI, while Zaheer moved to MI from the Bangalore side.

Notably, Hardik is the first IPL-winning captain to be traded. There have been only two other captains traded in the tournament. Ahead of the IPL 2020, Punjab Kings captain Ravi Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals, while the DC side also bought in Rajasthan Royals' captain Ajinkya Rahane in the same year.

