Where to watch AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup semifinal: Live streaming details and all you need to know

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing U19 World Cup in South Africa on February 8 (Thursday). India have already made it to the final of the tournament beating hosts South Africa by two wickets in the thrilling encounter. Interestingly, both teams are unbeaten in the mega event given the format of the tournament but the winning streak will be broken for one of the sides in Benoni.

Australia's last match against West Indies ended in no result while they defeated Namibia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and England prior to that in the group stage and Super Six round. On the other hand, Pakistan got the better of Afghanistan, Nepal and New Zealand in the group stage before overcoming the challenges from Ireland and Bangladesh in thrilling matches.

Where to watch AUS vs PAK match?

With India already sealing their place in the final, the ans are excited to know the second finalists. For the same reason, all eyes will be on this match and it can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live streaming of this match will be available on Disney + Hotstar. Moreover, the match can be viewed for free on mobile on Disney + Hotstar app.

Match Details

AUS vs PAK - U19 World Cup Semifinal 2

Venue - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Match time - 1:30 PM IST

Squads

Pakistan U19 Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah

Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken(w), Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Ryan Hicks, Tom Campbell, Tom Straker, Aidan O Connor, Corey Wasley