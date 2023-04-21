When will Josh Hazlewood play? RCB bowling coach gives update

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore have their next match scheduled to be played on April 23, Sunday at their homeground Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of their opening game, the news about their star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's participation has come. RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith gave the latest update.

Australia's Hazlewood, who had to opt out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, is hoping to get ready for the Ashes after playing IPL. Griffith said Josh, who is recovering from an Achilles tendonitis injury, still needs some time to be available for selection.

“He stayed in Bangalore to continue with his preparation and is going really well. He has got a couple of things to tick off for Cricket Australia to sign off so that he is available to play," Griffith said,

"But he is doing everything possible he can to make sure he is good to go. We will get back and assess him,” he added.

Griffith also praised Mohammed Siraj's bowling.

“Siraj is one of the best in the world at the moment. He is still swinging it from that really aggressive length that the batter cannot get in or get down to drive him. His ability to get the ball come back into the right-hander and go across the left-hander has been a real showcase for him,” he explained.

RCB have so far won three out of the six matches played and are on the fifth position on the points table with NRR (Net Run Rate) of -0.068.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharm

