When the world is all about...: Gautam Gambhir shares cryptic post after on-field spat with Sreesanth in LLC

The Legends League Cricket thrilling eliminator between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants was marred by a huge controversy with two senior Indian players having a go at each other at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Gautam Gambhir, who scored a fifty, had a wood over S Sreesanth from the outset when he smashed a six and a four in his first over. Sreesanth said something to Gambhir and then the India Capitals captain responded and it became bigger than anticipated earlier.

At the six-over mark, the two had a serious altercation. Gambhir and Sreesanth kept saying things to each other before the umpires and the Giants wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel intervened. Later after the match, Sreesanth shared a video to clear things from his side. The former India pacer called Gambhir 'fighter' referring to the history of the senior batter's on-field spats mentioned that he said some things to him which he shouldn't have and will eventually reveal what all he said.

"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in the video.

Later, Gambhir responded through a cryptic post saying, "Smile when the world is all about attention!" The post went viral on social media with Irfan Pathan also backing Gambhir saying that smile is the best answer to anything.

As for the match, the Giants gave a tough fight after conceding 223 runs but fell 12 runs short despite Chris Gayle and Kevin O'Brien going berserk with quickfire knocks of 84 and 57 respectively.

