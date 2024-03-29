What is Riyan Parag's salary in IPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (March 28) to register their second consecutive win in as many matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After being invited to bat first, the Royals managed to post 185 runs on the board thanks to Riyan Parag's sensational knock of 84* off just 45 balls with seven fours and six sixes.

For the second game in the running, Parag got the opportunity to bat at four and he didn't disappoint. In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, he had scored 43 runs and stitched a crucial partnership with skipper Sanju Samson. He has so far scored 127 runs in two outings and is second in the list of highest run-scorers. The fans are surprised and excited to see Riyan Parag finally perform well in the cash-rich league after so many years and are interested to know his IPL 2024 salary.

The Royals had released him ahead of the mega auction a couple of years ago but managed to get hold of him again. He was secured by the franchise for an amount of INR 3.8 crore by the Royals winning the bidding war against CSK, GT and DC. Over the years, RR have backed the cricketer for his skills but Riyan Parag only used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons with social media users pointing out his attitude as the problem.

Moreover, Parag was trending last year for his tweet stating that he will be hitting four sixes in a single over before IPL 2023. It turned out to be a forgettable season for him hitting only five sixes in the entire season. But this time around, there have been no such comments and over the top celebrations and the youngster is performing to his potential finally. Parag will have to be consistent to even hog the headlines in a positive sense and win over the fans.

Interestingly, even Suryakumar Yadav noticed a change in Riyan Parag and lauded him after his knock terming him as a changed guy. "Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’ RIYAN PARAG 2.0," he tweeted.