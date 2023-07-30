What are we doing?: Former wicket-keeper hits out at Team for experimental approach in Windies ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The Indian Cricket Team tried various experiments in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. A big change in the batting order in the first game was followed by another juggle in the second game. India suffered a humiliating loss in the second ODI after being tested to win the first one. Meanwhile, former wicket-keeper Saba Karim has hit hard on the team for experimenting with the ODI World Cup fast approaching.

Karim has asked tough questions about what the team is doing as there has been the least consistency in the batting order. "I'm just trying to put my mind to all these changes that we have witnessed. Previous match one can understand that's what Rohit said that he wanted to try out all these players who have been included in the ODI team. OK, one can go ahead with that. But now in this game, you had another chance to find the right kind of balance to find the right batting order. One is not able to see that," Karim said to Jio Cinema.

What are we doing?: Karim

He was left baffled at the changes in the batting order. Karim cited that the number five slot belongs to KL Rahul but there is no consistency on who is the backup for that slot. "When KL Rahul comes in, what number he will bat? He'll be number five. So who's your number five now if you're looking for a backup wicketkeeper? Suryakumar Yadav last game came at number three, today at number four. Axar Patel, I mean, what are we doing? What kind of combination are we going for? And time is running out for us," Karim said.

India suffer humiliating loss to West Indies

India rested senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the second ODI of the three-match series. The team suffered a middle-order collapse from 112/3 to 181 all-out. Apart from Ishan Kisha, none of the batters crossed the fifty-run mark with Shubman Gill being the second-highest run-scorer at 34. In reply, West Indies cruised through an easy win despite little hiccups. They lost four wickets for 91 but captain Shai Hope's unbeaten 63 and Keacy Carty's 48* was enough to help Windies defeat India by 6 wickets and level the series.

Latest Cricket News