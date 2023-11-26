Darren Bravo steps away from cricket after being ignored by West Indies for England series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Darren Bravo and Jos Buttler.

West Indies veteran Darren Bravo has decided to 'step away' from cricket after getting ignored by the national team and selectors. Bravo, who was the highest run-scorer in the Super50, was not picked by West Indies for the upcoming ODI series against England. Bravo shared a post on social media to confirm his decision to step aside.

"I've taken some time to ponder and wonder what's my next step moving forward as a cricketer. At this point in my career it's not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, the passion, commitment and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket. Without any level of communication I've been left in a very dark place," Bravo said in a post on Instagram.

The 34-year-old also confirmed that he is just stepping aside and is not giving up. "At the moment there's three teams representing the region in multiple formats/series. That's approximately 40-45 players and if I can't be in any of these teams after competing in our regional tournaments and scoring runs, therefore they are basically telling me that the writing is on the wall. I'm not giving up but I believe it's best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent. I will end by wishing each and every one all the very best. "I've lived my dream," he added.

Latest Cricket News