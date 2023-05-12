West Indies announce squad for CWC Qualifier 2023, Keemo Paul returns

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER West Indies Keemo Paul

Cricket West Indies announced a squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Friday, May 12. The two-time ODI World Cup champions failed to secure direct qualification for the mega tournament for the second consecutive edition. CWC Qualifier 2023 will be played during June and July in Zimbabwe and the top two teams will qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Shai Hope leads the team again as pace all-rounder Keemo Paul returns to the ODI setup for the first time since July 2022. Gudakesh Motie, with eight wickets from four ODIs, is also included in the 15-member squad. The spin all-rounder made his ODI debut in July 2022 against Bangladesh and last played against India in July 2022.

West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes termed Keemo Paul a match-winner and said that his all-round skills will be crucial for the team's tilt at the qualifiers.

“Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. We see him as a potential match-winner for us," Haynes said in an official statement.

West Indies finished outside the direct qualification spots during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and now compete with the likes of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and seven more teams in the CWC Qualifier. They prepare for the CWC Qualifier with a three-match ODI series against UAE starting on June 5 at Sharaj Cricket Stadium.

West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Squad

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

West Indies squad for UAE

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas

Reserve players for UAE: Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan

