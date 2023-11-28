'We won't be...:' Pat Cummins hints at no rest for fast bowlers during Test season at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc

International cricket has resumed to normalcy in terms of bilateral series and one can be forgiven to forget that it was only eight days ago that Australia won the World Cup for the sixth time beating India in the final in Ahmedabad. Since then, both teams locked horns in two T20Is of the five-match series while New Zealand and Bangladesh are involved in a two-match Test series starting from today (November 28).

Even though Australia's most of the World Cup winning players are resting at the moment, they will all be in action at home starting with the three-match Test series against Pakistan from December 14. Skipper Pat Cummins has already hinted that the all-format bowlers will not be resting during the Tests unless there are fitness concerns. Apart from Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are part of the three-ponged seam attack for Australia.

"You are always dealing with something as a bowler. When your hamstring starts to feel then you feel a pain somewhere else, then you wake up the next day and it's moved somewhere else. Realistically the word rest and rotated gets thrown around a lot but you never miss a Test if you are fully fit. While over the last couple of years, we might have been rested from the odd game, the bulk of work we've been able to do is because of those small gaps. If we are fully fit we won't be resting," Cummins said according to ESPNCricinfo.

Australia are scheduled to play seven Test matches from mid-December to March 2024 - 3 against Pakistan and 2 against the West Indies at home and 2 against New Zealand away from home. Meanwhile, Starc and Hazlewood have returned to bowling in the nets with red ball over the last couple of days ahead of the Pakistan series. "It took a little bit to put the bowling shoes on for Joshy and I out the back here, but in a couple of weeks' time we are in Perth. As much as you want to enjoy the success of the World Cup and everything that comes with a hard tour of India, you quickly get into Test mode," Starc said.

"Mentally you take a few days and refresh but the mind and body know what time of the year it is and it's time for five Tests. We've done it for a few summers now so nothing new for us. Preparation looks different every year but for Pat and I it's a few sessions of bowling and maybe a few rounds of golf then off to Perth," he added.

