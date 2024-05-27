We played like invincibles throughout IPL 2024, feeling is hard to express: Shreyas Iyer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer had no words to express after his team won the IPL 2024 beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final by eight wickets. KKR put on a dominant show in the title clash played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and cantered to victory chasing down a paltry score of 114 runs. In fact, they dominated the entire season losing only three matches in IPL 2024.

After winning the trophy, captain Iyer recalled the team's journey and lauded the efforts of his players for stepping up in tough times. "Absolutely comprehensive (the win). We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now," Iyer said after the match.

"All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket," he further added. The KKR skipper had special praise reserved for their most expensive pick Mitchell Starc who delivered when it mattered the most. The left-arm pace bowler won the player of the match award in both qualifier 1 and the final striking early with the new ball.

"That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethics. He stepped up to the right occasion," Iyer further said. On the contrary, SRH skipper admitted his team was outplayed in the final. However, even he was not short of the words praising his side for putting up the best foot in almost every match throughout the season.

"I thought they bowled fantastically. We were outplayed. They didn't give us anything. It was a tricky wicket and didn't feel like a 200-plus wicket. 160 would have given us a chance. I had not worked with many of the guys before but it was great working with them. A really great squad and the staff. We play a lot in India but in front of a sea of blue. So, it was good to have crowd on our side at times," Cummins said.