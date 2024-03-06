'We might have a problem': PCB Chairman sends warning, asks Pakistan players to prioritise country

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAKISTAN CRICKET Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that the players will have to proritise country first or be ready to face the consequences. Haris Rauf's latest case has opened up a country vs club debate yet again as the cricketer was stripped off central contract by the PCB for refusing to play Tests against Australia. Moreover, during the Test series, he played in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

Coming back to Naqvi, he cited his own example of how he incurred losses after he was suddenly asked to become cartaker CM of Punjab and how he wanted to represent Pakistan while not caring about losses. "I'm not going to say you mustn't earn money, or ask you to make sacrifices we are also not ready to make. But let me give you one example. One year ago, I was asked to become the chief minister of Punjab, and it caused me a financial loss in my business. I had to leave that aside and incur several extra costs. But I had a desire to represent Pakistan, and so I had to make that sacrifice," Naqvi said.

However, the PCB chairman also made it clear that his point is not to stop players from featuring in T20 leagues but he wants them to make themselves available for Pakistan cricket whenever international cricket is being played. "I will support you 100%, but I'll just ask you to make Pakistan your first priority, and T20 leagues your second priority. It's unfortunate when money becomes first priority and the country second. If you do that, then we might have a problem. We can even look at central contracts and bolster them further if you desire, but you must be available for Pakistan first and foremost," he added.

Moreover, Mohsin Naqvi has also assured the cricketers that the board will try to give its best for the players but in return he wants a similar committment from them as well. "We'll try to make the best available for you. I have told the PCB our job is not to save money or keep it hoarded away, but to spend it on cricket, from grassroots right through to the national team. The money will be spent on your fitness, training and coaches rather than keeping it locked away," the PCB chairman said.