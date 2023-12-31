WATCH | Beau Webster smashes monstrous 108-metre six in Big Bash League

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marcus Stoinis and Beau Webster against Adelaide Strikers in a BBL game on December 31, 2023

Melbourne Stars recorded a dominant seven-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2023-24 clash on Sunday to round off the year 2023 in some style. Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis shone to help the Stars chase down a 206-run target with seven wickets remaining and in just 19 overs.

Marcus Stoinis stole the limelight by smashing three huge sixes off pacer James Bazley in the 19th over but it was Webster's massive six that took everyone's breath away at Adelaide Oval on New Year's Eve.

Webster continued his fine form in the BBL 2023-24 with an impressive fifty and treated fans with a huge 108-metre six off Brendan Doggett in the 11th over. Webster launched Doggett's half-pitch delivery over the deep mid-on into the second tier at Adelaide Oval which clocked the 108-metre distance.

Meanwhile, Chris Lynn recorded another huge innings by smashing 83* off just 42 balls while captain Matthew Short added 56 runs off just 32 balls to help Adelaide Strikers score a total of 205/4 while batting first. Glenn Maxwell made an impact with a ball for the Stars with two wickets for 21.

Chasing a huge total, Melbourne Stars lost opener Thomas Rogers on just eight runs but a quickfire fifty from Dan Lawrence kept the Stars alive in the game. Webster top-scored with 66 runs off 48 balls and Maxwell played a crucial cameo knock of 28 off 17 balls before the firework from all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis smashed 55* off just 19 balls with four sixes and six fours to give Melbourne Stars their third win in six games this season.

Notably, Webster had also registered a 102-metre six during the Melbourne Stars' game against Sydney Thunder last week. Webster is enjoying a good run this season with 164 runs in just four innings, most for Melbourne Stars, at a strike rate of 126.15 with two fifties.

Latest Cricket News