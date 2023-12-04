Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Umpire accidentally saves boundary for India after being hit by ball, escapes nasty injury | Viral video

India achieved another thrilling win to complete a magnificent 4-1 series against Australia in the fifth and final game in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. Arshdeep Singh walked away with applause by defending 9 runs in the final over. But he not only saved runs for India, but also the umpire.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2023 0:03 IST
The umpire narrowly escaped a bleak injury after being hit
Image Source : SCREENGRAB The umpire narrowly escaped a bleak injury after being hit by the ball

After a below-par series at the death, Arshdeep Singh put his hand up for India when it mattered the most in the fifth and final T20I when he was given the responsibility to defend 10 runs in the final over against a dangerous Matthew Wade on Sunday, December 3 in Bengaluru. Arshdeep hadn't landed his yorkers well and was expensive in all three games he played before Sunday and was 1/37 in three overs he bowled in the finale and it was a moment for him to become a hero or zero.

And Arshdeep responded in style! A bouncer to start, then a yorker and then a bait full delivery which got him the wicket of Wade. Wade was unlucky to not get the wide off the first delivery as it was over his helmet but eventually, it was Arshdeep, who stood tall for India. 

10 off 3 was always going to be difficult to make for the lower order and Arshdeep still nailed his fuller deliveries and didn't give any loosener. On the fifth delivery, however, Nathan Ellis got hold of the fuller delivery from Arshdeep and gave it a proper whack straight down the ground. 

Arshdeep got his hand to it and probably saved the umpire from getting hit in the abdomen. However, the ball still ricocheted off Arshdeep's right hand and hit the umpire Virender Sharma on his right though and narrowly escaped a nasty injury. The commentators and Tim David in the dugout saw the funny side of it all. The video went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The umpire accidentally saved a boundary for India and Ellis could get only a single and Jason Behrendorff too got just a one off the last ball as Arshdeep completed a sensational final over to help India to a series-clinching victory.

