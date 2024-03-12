WATCH: 'Sorry Yaar': Rinku Singh shows concern towards ball boy after training mishap

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rinku Singh

Ever since, he has smacked 30 runs off the last over to win the game for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Gujarat Titans (GT), Rinku Singh's life has never been the same. He has redeemed himself and has hogged the limelight at the international level too. His performance in IPL 2023 earned him a place in India's T20I side and is most likely to be picked for the World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June this year.

His fan following is huge and the cricketer might have earned a few more of them after his gesture towards a ball boy during a training. While batting in the nets at the KKR camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season, Rinku's one of the shots hit the ball boy. Rinku was kind enough to soon check on him and apologise for the unfortunate incident. Moreover, KKR mentor Abhishek Nayar also offered the boy his hat with Rinku giving him his autograph as well.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media and the fans are praising Rinku for his kind gesture towards the teenager.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, they've been troubled with players pulling out of the tournament at the last moment. First it was Gus Atkinson and the latest player to do it is Jason Roy who pulled out due to personal reasons looking it an extremely busy year ahead. KKR have named replacements signing Dushmantha Chameera and Phil Salt and will be hoping that no other player is ruled out with their opening game less than two weeks away now.