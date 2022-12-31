WATCH | Rishabh Pant had been warned by Shikhar Dhawan and was advised to drive slow, video resurfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant has successfully dodged a death scare and there are no doubts about that. The morning of January 30, 2022, came with the tragic news about Pant getting injured in a horrifying car accident. The wicketkeeper-batsman was returning to his residence in Roorkee from Delhi. Pant who was behind the steering wheel rammed his car on NH 58 of Manglaur and Narsan area of the Haridwar district. He has sustained multiple severe injuries, but as of now he is out of danger and his condition remains stable.

Without wasting any time, Pant was sent to Saksham Hospital for Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. After a few emergency checks, Pant was later moved to Max hospital Dehradun and as of now, he is kept under observation. The accident took place at 5:15 am on the morning of December 30, 2022. Pant underwent plastic surgery for facial injuries and a few MRI scans of the brain and spine. Much to his good fortune, the reports returned as normal. A few MRI scans surrounding his ankle and knee will be taken today as they had to be postponed due to pain and swelling. It is being said that Pant had dozed off after which he crashed into the divider. Amid all of this happening a video from 2019 has resurfaced which showcases Shikhar Dhawan advising Pant to drive slowly.

Pant, who was already struggling with his knee was also set to go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for his strength and conditioning training. Pant hadn't been picked in the ODI and the T20I side and was expected to get himself fit and running by the start of the Border Gavaskar trophy. For sometime now, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been criticized heavily for his performances with the bat in the white ball format. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has been monitoring Pant's condition so far and has provided him with all the medical assistance.

