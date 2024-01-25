WATCH: Pitch invader wearing Virat Kohli's jersey touches Rohit Sharma's feet during 1st IND vs ENG Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/SCREENGRAB Rohit Sharma was surprised by a fan who came running to touch his feet on Day 1 of the India vs England Test

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was greeted with a loud cheer from the crowd as the openers walked out to bat in their first innings against England on Day 1 of the first Test in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. However, along with the loud noise, came out a running fan all the way from the stands to get a glimpse of the Indian captain from close. Even though he was wearing a Virat Kohli jersey, he came to touch captain Rohit's feet before the Indian team's security manager was quick to get the invader off the pitch.

Rohit was taken aback a bit as the fan close to him before he let him touch his feet and the latter was taken off the field. The video of the incident has gone viral as the pitch invasion occurrences in India continue to take place.

Watch the video:

Thankfully, it didn't disturb the openers' concentration and India got off to a scintillating start with the bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal was severe on the debutant Tom Hartley in particular as he kept smashing boundaries while Rohit got minimal strike till then. Jaiswal was in some hurry as he raced off to a 47-ball half-century. Rohit was also playing run-a-ball, however, mistimed a lofted shot against Jack Leach in the very next over to get out on 24.

Shubman Gill survived a controversial LBW call where the ball was going on to miss the stumps on replay after the umpire gave not out and England took a review. Jaiswal and Gill took India through to the stumps on Day 1 without any more hiccups at 119/1. India still trail by 127 runs and England will hope to peg the hosts back in the first session after being dismissed for 246 in their first innings.