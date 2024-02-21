WATCH: Passengers chant 'Sachin, Sachin' after spotting Tendulkar in flight

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar might not have played cricket for India for more than a decade but the man still remains the favourite in the country and is cheered whenever he is spotted in public. He recently visited Taj Mahal in Agra and the pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media. Meanwhile, yet another video is going viral now as Sachin Tendulkar responded to his fans as they greeted him on board in flight.

Sachin was possibly returning from Kashmir having recently posted the pictures of enjoying his time there and was sitting in the front row of the flight. This is when, before taking off, the passengers started chanting his name in delight. In response to the same, the 50-year-old stood up and acknowledged the fans much to their delight as everyone started clapping for the master blaster. The video of the same has gone viral as the fans are lauding Tendulkar for his gesture.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best ever cricketer to grace the sport having smashed 100 centuries in international cricket during his career spanned across more than two decades. He finished his career with more than 34000 runs in his career and it goes without saying that he is the top run-scorer in both ODI and Test format. After retiring from all formats of the game, Sachin has continued playing exhibition matches and also featured in Legends League Cricket in a couple of editions.

Moreover, he is also active on social media nowadays lauding team India's performance and in his recent activity, he congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who were blessed with their second child, a baby boy named Akaay.

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!" Sachin's tweet read.