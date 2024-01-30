WATCH: Musheer Khan replicates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in U19 World Cup match against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Musheer Khan brought out MS Dhoni special helicopter shot during his 131-run knock against New Zealand in the U19 World Cup

Indian youngster Musheer Khan has been having the time of his life in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup as he became only the second player for his country to slam multiple centuries in a single edition of the Junior World Cup, only after Shikhar Dhawan. Musheer, who already had a ton against Bangladesh in the tournament, propelled India to a thumping win with an all-round show as he smashed a 126-ball 131 and then picked up two wickets with the ball with his slow left-arm spin.

Musheer smashed 13 fours and three sixes in his marathon knock but one that stayed in every fan's memory and reminded everyone the Indian legend - the helicopter shot. On the first ball of the 46th over of the innings bowled by pacer Mason Clarke, it was a slower delivery and Musheer waited for it and then swiped the ball towards the long-on boundary for a six and brought the bat down in MS Dhoni-esque style. The video has gone viral on the internet as it was as clean and crisp one could hit that shot which the legendary Indian captain made famnous.

Watch the video here:

Musheer was ably supported by captain Uday Saharan and later by Aravelly Avanish, Sachin Das and Priyanshu Moliya with their cameos as India put a massive score of 295 runs on the board. It was always going to be a difficult chase for the Kiwis, however, pacer Raj Limbani made it even more tougher with two wickets in the very first over and New Zealand continued to chase the game since.

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey was the leading wicket-taker once again as he took four scalps with Musheer and Limbani picking two each as New Zealand were bowled out for a mere 81-run total. India retained their top spot in the points table as they face their final opponent in Nepal on February 2 before the semi-finals.