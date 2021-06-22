Watch: MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva enjoying Himalayas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva.

After helping his father MS Dhoni in his Ranchi farm, now Jeeva Singh Dhoni was seen having fun with his father in the apple orchards with his pet dog. Currently MS Dhoni is in Ratnagiri, Himachal Pradesh with his family. Five-year-old Dhoni's daughter Jeeva wore a cute yellow frock and black trousers in these pictures. An Instagram reel depicting the beauty of the Himalayas was shared from Jiva's Instagram account.

In the video, Jeeva is sitting with her dog facing the mountains. In this slow motion video, a beautiful bond is seen between Jeeva and her dog. In another picture, Ziva is seen standing with her father and former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Another picture was shared from Jeeva's account in which she is posing in a balcony adorned with pink flowers and posing for a photo. Not only this, Jiva's mother Sakshi also shared some very beautiful photos of her vacation. Singer Jubin Nautiyal commented on Sakshi's Instagram post and asked where she is. Then Sakshi revealed that she is in Ratnagiri with her husband and daughter.