WATCH | MS Dhoni's 101m six off Yash Thakur in LSG vs CSK clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni against LSG in the IPL game on April 19, 2024

Chennai Super Kings made a strong comeback from early setbacks to post a challenging total of 176 against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2024 game on Friday. Ravindra Jadeja scored his maiden fifty of the season and then MS Dhoni did 'MS Dhoni things' by finishing CSK's innings in some style.

The veteran wicketkeeper batter entered the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the 18th over when Chennai were struggling at 141/6. But, Dhoni displayed his finishing skills again by smashing 28* off just 9 balls and stole the limelight with a huge six off Yash Thakur in the last over.

Dhoni, 42, produced a mammoth six over wide long-on area on the third delivery of the last over which clocked 101m. Dhoni finished the over with two fours to entertain the crowd with his vintage finishing skills.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

