Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: Mohammed Siraj stuns South Africa with five-wicket haul in Cape Town Test

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj stuns South Africa with five-wicket haul in Cape Town Test

The second and final Test between India and South Africa commenced at Newlands in Cape Town. Despite losing the toss, the visitors stunned the home side thanks to Mohammed Siraj's opening spell as he ran through South Africa's line-up.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2024 15:24 IST
Mohammed Siraj, IND vs SA
Image Source : PTI Mohammed Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has ruined the farewell Test match of Dean Elgar. When South Africa won the toss and opted to bat in sunny conditions at Newlands in Cape Town, one felt as if these were the best batting conditions of the series. But the duo of Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah didn't let South Africa off the hook at any stage in their opening burst.

Perhaps, Siraj found his line and length right from ball one and ran through the Proteas line-up nonchalantly with his nine-over spell with the new ball. He first sent back opener Aiden Markram who edged one to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips and then Elgar played one onto the stumps in his penultimate innings in Test cricket. Siraj then sent back Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen in quick succession as all of them nicked the ball behind the wickets.

While there isn't much help from the surface but the red cherry just enough even as Siraj has to be credited for landing the ball in right areas as he has already picked up six wickets leaving South Africa in a proper mess. This is the third five-wicket haul for Siraj in his 23rd Test match and so far his figures read 6/15 which are also the best in the format.

Related Stories
IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: Mohammed Siraj runs through South Africa in Cape Town

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: Mohammed Siraj runs through South Africa in Cape Town

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul out as India make two changes for Cape Town game

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul out as India make two changes for Cape Town game

AUS vs PAK: Aamer Jamal creates a massive all-time record for Pakistan in his debut series

AUS vs PAK: Aamer Jamal creates a massive all-time record for Pakistan in his debut series

Not only Siraj, even Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bolwed well to keep up the pressure on South Africa in the first session. Perhaps, they are also in danger of getting bowled out for less than 100 runs in their first essay after opting to bat first. 

Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News