WATCH: Kieron Pollard tonks 114m six off Salamkheil as his carnage helps Karachi Kings in thumping win

Kieron Pollard might have hung his boots from International cricket and IPL but he continues to destroy the bowlers in other domestic T20 leagues. The West Indies beast was recently seen leading the MI Emirates to a title in the ILT20 with a thumping win over Dubai Capitals in the final, just a few days ago. He is now in the beast mode in the Pakistan Super League, playing for the Karachi Kings.

Pollard smashed 49 off just 21 as he took the Kings to an easy 7-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the 6th match of the tournament. The 36-year-old took the bowlers to the cleaners and he saved his best for left-arm wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil. Pollard tonked him for a 114m six and smashed 27 runs off his over as he tore his bowling apart.

During the 15th over Kings' run chase of 155, Pollard went berserk as he hit him for a four at long-off on the first ball, before smashing him towards the long-on for a massive 114m hit on the next ball. Salamkheil tried tempting the batter with a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump. Pollard cleared his front leg and tonked him over long-on for a huge six that sailed into the fence a long way.

Watch Pollard's six in the 27-run over

His carnage made Peshawar's target meagre as the team crossed the finish line two overs later. Babar Azam's 72 off 51 balls went in vain as his side was able to get to only 154 in 19.5 overs. Babar became the fastest man on the planet to score 10000 runs in T20s, taking only 271 innings 14 less than the next best Chris Gayle.

Karachi lost their first match of the season against Multan Sultans and now face Lahore Qalandars next on February 24.