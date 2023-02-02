Watch | Injured Hanuma Vihari's heroic one-handed batting in Ranji Trophy quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hanuma Vihari in action

In the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals between Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Hanuma Vihari showed his heroics by not only batting with one hand but playing an unbelievable reverse shot in the game. Like the first innings, he showed great spirit in the second innings while captaining his team Andhra Pradesh as he came out to bat at number 11 despite breaking his wrist.

The right-handed batsman not only played with his left hand to prevent further injuries to his broken wrist but also batted with one hand on most occasions. Vihari contributed 15 runs while performing valiantly to take the team's score beyond 90. He also hit three fours in his 16-ball innings.

Madhya Pradesh have made a strong hold on the match against Andhra Pradesh on the basis of the brilliant performance of fast bowler Avesh Khan. Avesh took 4/24 to give Madhya Pradesh a chance to bounce back in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Andhra. MP bundled out Andhra batters in the second innings for just 93 runs on the third day of the ongoing match at Indore. Madhya Pradesh, trailing by 151 runs in the first innings, got a target of 245 runs to win and at the end of the day's play, the team scored 58 runs without loss.

Hanuma Vihari had to go out of the field on the first day of the game in this match due to a fracture on the left wrist. He got this injury while tackling a bouncer from Avesh Khan. He returned to the field on the second day of the game and batted with his left hand to protect his wrist.

When Hanuma Vihari got hurt, he scored 16 runs in 37 balls. After the injury, the X-ray report revealed a fracture in his wrist. He was advised to stay away from the game for five to six weeks but he did not agree. As in the second innings, he came back at number 11 with a broken wrist. Vihari scored 27 runs in 57 balls with the help of 5 fours in his courageous innings.

