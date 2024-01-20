WATCH: Indian captain Uday Saharan gets into heated spat with Bangladesh's Ariful during U19 World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Uday Saharan got into a heated exchange with Bangladesh's Ariful Islam in Bloemfontein

It may not have been an auspicious start to the day in the first match of the Under-19 World Cup camp for the Indian team in Bloemfontein against Bangladesh on Saturday, January 20, however, the Boys in Blue made a remarkable comeback on the cricket front. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first and their bowlers proved their captain right by dismissing two Indian batters within the powerplay before Adarsh Singh and skipper Uday Saharan came up with a rescue act.

Singh was the aggressor which gave Saharan time to get his eyes in before both started playing freely. Singh smashed his fifty off 67 balls and the Indian captain Saharan played the second fiddle. As the partnership was nearing a century, the Bangladesh bowlers and fielders got restless and captain Saharan was clearly not happy with something.

It looked like one of the fielders said something to Saharan in between the overs before the Indian captain got into war of words with Ariful Islam in the 25th over of the innings. The seemingly insignificant exchange became a proper argument with many other Bangladesh players getting involved before the umpire intervened. Saharan was really into it and kept on saying something to the Bangladesh players even after the umpire tried to separate them.

Finally, after a minute or two, the whole animated exchange came to an end before the players continued. Saharan also smashed fifty and with Adarsh getting dismissed on 76, the Indian captain knew that he needed to play long. The video of the incident has gone viral. Watch it here:

However, the wicket brought a few quiet overs on the trot and the boundaries had dried up. Saharan tried to force the issue and got out for 64. However, Priyansh Moliya and Sachin Dhas with counter-attacking knocks at the end helped India to get a total in excess of 250 and will hope that it is enough as they look to get first points on the board.