Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashes stumps with bat in anger during 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

India women's cricket team is closing on an ODI series win against Bangladesh in the third game at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday, July 22. Fargana Hoque's maiden ODI century helped the hosts score a total of 225/4 while batting first but fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol has pushed the Women in Blue inch closer to a hard-fought win.

However, fans witnessed Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur's anger burst up after being given out in the 34th over when India needed 66 runs to win the game with seven wickets in hand.

India lost struggling opener Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia early but Mandhana and Harleen pulled off a brilliant match-defining 107-run stand for the third wicket to push India close to the target.

Experienced leggie Fahima Khaun gave the hosts a breakthrough with Mandhana's wicket in the 29th over who scored 59 off 85 to end her own struggles with a bat. Harmanpreet joined Harleen in the middle and the duo further added 21 runs for the fourth wicket.

The Indian captain scored 14 off 21 with the help of two fours and looked in good rhythm to finish the game. But she lost her wicket to Nahida Akter with Fahima taking a catch in the slip. Harmanpreet was convinced that the ball never touched the pad and it bounced off her bat. But there was no option to appeal for review as the umpire quickly raised his finger to signal out for lbw.

That clearly irked Harmanpreet Kaur who first smashed her fist on the bat and then burst up by smashing stumps in anger. She even argued with an umpire with a gesture as she walked off the pitch. Her anger was understandable but can not be justified as she captains the Indian team and clearly needs to display her anger without bursting.

