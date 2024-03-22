Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH | Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra pull off splendid relay catch to dismiss big fish Virat Kohli

WATCH | Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra pull off splendid relay catch to dismiss big fish Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra displayed brilliant team work om the field to get the wicket of Virat Kohli in the second half of RCB's batting against CSK. The Kohli-starrer RCB made a good start with the bat, however, CSK made a comeback soon after.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2024 21:48 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : X, BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra pulled off a brilliant catch at the boundary ropes to get rid of the big RCB fish Virat Kohli in the IPL 2024 opener on Friday, March 22. While RCB got off to a brilliant start on the back of a strong powerplay by Faf du Plessis, CSK soon made a thumping comeback after the first six overs. 

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman helped CSK in their comeback. Meanwhile, Rahane and Rachin pulled off a brilliant catch at the boundary ropes. The jaw-dropping effort took place during the 12th over of the first innings. 

Mustafizur banked on his slower ball and bowled one back of a length delivery that angled across Kohli. The batter looked to generate power and clear deep mid-wicket but could not get enough of power. Rahane ran to his right with his eyes on the ball, took the catch and then had a slide to the boundary. But as he got closer to the boundary cushion, he relayed the ball to Rachin, who came from deep square-leg and took the catch with ease. 

Watch the Video here:

Notably, Mustafizur then got Cameron Green too soon after. Mustafizur went with a length ball again that angled into the leg stump. The Aussie star made room for a cut but it was not on offer as he missed the stump-line ball that broke the timber. With this, he got his fourth wicket of the match.

RCB made a good start with Faf du Plessis putting his foot on the gas early on in the powerplay. RCB made 33/0 from the first three overs but then Mustafizur began his act, removing Faf first followed by Rajat Patidar in the same over. While Deepak Chahar removed Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck, Mustafizur came with the two deadly blows of Kohli and Green.

CSK's Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

RCB's Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement