WATCH | Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra pull off splendid relay catch to dismiss big fish Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra pulled off a brilliant catch at the boundary ropes to get rid of the big RCB fish Virat Kohli in the IPL 2024 opener on Friday, March 22. While RCB got off to a brilliant start on the back of a strong powerplay by Faf du Plessis, CSK soon made a thumping comeback after the first six overs.

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman helped CSK in their comeback. Meanwhile, Rahane and Rachin pulled off a brilliant catch at the boundary ropes. The jaw-dropping effort took place during the 12th over of the first innings.

Mustafizur banked on his slower ball and bowled one back of a length delivery that angled across Kohli. The batter looked to generate power and clear deep mid-wicket but could not get enough of power. Rahane ran to his right with his eyes on the ball, took the catch and then had a slide to the boundary. But as he got closer to the boundary cushion, he relayed the ball to Rachin, who came from deep square-leg and took the catch with ease.

Notably, Mustafizur then got Cameron Green too soon after. Mustafizur went with a length ball again that angled into the leg stump. The Aussie star made room for a cut but it was not on offer as he missed the stump-line ball that broke the timber. With this, he got his fourth wicket of the match.

RCB made a good start with Faf du Plessis putting his foot on the gas early on in the powerplay. RCB made 33/0 from the first three overs but then Mustafizur began his act, removing Faf first followed by Rajat Patidar in the same over. While Deepak Chahar removed Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck, Mustafizur came with the two deadly blows of Kohli and Green.

CSK's Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

RCB's Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj