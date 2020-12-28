AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Watch Ajinkya Rahane's priceless gesture to Jadeja after getting run out

Image Source : TWITTER Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane (left) pats Ravindra Jadeja after getting run out on Monday.

Ajinkya Rahane won a lot of hearts on Sunday when he scored a majestic hundred on a challenging Melbourne surface against Australia in the second Test. The stand-in Indian skipper scored a 104 not out on day 2 of the game to stretch India's first innings lead close to 100 after Australia were bundled out for 195.

And on Monday morning Rahane showed more of his leadership quality when after getting run out at 112 — while responding to his partner Ravindra Jadeja's call for a quick single — the captain decided to pat the left-handed all-rounder in a priceless gesture instead of venting anger on getting out at a crucial stage of the game.

The incident happened when Jadeja was a run away from his half-century and decided to rush towards the mark with a quick and non-existing single after pushing the ball towards the cover. Responding to the call, Rahane went for the quick single while getting run out by the slightest of margin after some terrific fielding effort from Marnus Labuschagne.

When the third umpire replay revealed that Oz captain Tim Paine took off the bails just centimeters away from the crease; promptly flashing out on the big board. Rahane was seen patting a sulking Jadeja soon after as he started to walk towards the pavilion.

Prior to the run-out, the duo had a 121-run sixth-wicket partnership to put India in the driver's seat ad India finished their innings with a 131-run lead at 326 all out.

Rahanhe's gesture impressed many on Twitter as it came not so long after Rahane was at the receiving end of abuse last week when his wrong call for a single resulted in Virat Kohli's run out in the first Test when he was batting at 74.