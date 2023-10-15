Wasim Jaffer teases Vaughan, Suresh Raina congratulates Afghanistan; reactions galore on AFG vs ENG clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Afghanistan Cricket team.

Afghanistan registered a historic win over England in the 13th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 as they stunned the 2019 World Champions in Delhi. The Hashmatullah Shahidi's team comprehensively outclassed Jos Buttler's men as they bossed a 69-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win was Afghanistan's first over England in any format and only their second in the history of ODI World Cups.

Notably, fans and experts are congratulating Afghanistan for their superb win on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer teased ex-England captain Michael Vaughan in a humorous way. "Hope you're ok Michael Vaughan," Jaffer wrote on X.

Meanwhile, many other cricketers also heaped praise on Afghanistan's gigantic effort in the game. Former Indian player Suresh Raina congratulated the Asian side, while many others also extended their wishes. "Exceptional play by Team Afghanistan today, securing a thrilling win against England The team's determination and skill shone brightly. Well played boys!" Raina wrote.

Dinesh Karthik, who is working in the commentary panel of the tournament wrote, "It's been quite the day. Tiring but worth it. Well played Afghanistan. Enjoyed the passion on display. Snooze time. Ciao."

Here are some reactions:

