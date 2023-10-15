Monday, October 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Wasim Jaffer teases Vaughan, Suresh Raina congratulates Afghanistan; reactions galore on AFG vs ENG clash

Wasim Jaffer teases Vaughan, Suresh Raina congratulates Afghanistan; reactions galore on AFG vs ENG clash

Afghanistan defeated England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi by 69 runs. They registered their first win over the English side in any format. This was also their second-only win at the ODI World Cups.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2023 0:00 IST
Afghanistan Cricket team.
Image Source : PTI Afghanistan Cricket team.

Afghanistan registered a historic win over England in the 13th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 as they stunned the 2019 World Champions in Delhi. The Hashmatullah Shahidi's team comprehensively outclassed Jos Buttler's men as they bossed a 69-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win was Afghanistan's first over England in any format and only their second in the history of ODI World Cups.

Notably, fans and experts are congratulating Afghanistan for their superb win on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer teased ex-England captain Michael Vaughan in a humorous way. "Hope you're ok Michael Vaughan," Jaffer wrote on X. 

Meanwhile, many other cricketers also heaped praise on Afghanistan's gigantic effort in the game. Former Indian player Suresh Raina congratulated the Asian side, while many others also extended their wishes. "Exceptional play by Team Afghanistan today, securing a thrilling win against England The team's determination and skill shone brightly. Well played boys!" Raina wrote.

Dinesh Karthik, who is working in the commentary panel of the tournament wrote, "It's been quite the day. Tiring but worth it. Well played Afghanistan. Enjoyed the passion on display. Snooze time. Ciao."

Here are some reactions:

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News