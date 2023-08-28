'Want to go in that phase I was in before 2019 WC': Rohit Sharma makes his World Cup plans clear

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was a treat to watch out for everyone in the 2019 ODI World Cup. The Indian stalwart achieved batting nirvana in the 50-over tournament and toyed with the opposition as he smashed 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81. The opening batter shattered the record of most centuries hit in a single edition of an ODI World Cup as Sharma hit five centuries in those nine innings. Sharma, who is now the Indian captain, looks to go back into the beast frame of mind that he was in before the last edition of the tournament.

With just over a month remaining for the biggest spectacle to roll out in India, Sharma has made his plans clear for the prestigious event. He is looking to keep himself relaxed and shut down the external factors. "For me, it is important how I keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors that play a role, whether positively or not negatively. I want to shut out everything," the Indian captain said in an interview to news agency PTI.

"I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup,” the Indian captain declared. He looked unbeatable in the group stage. The opener enjoyed a great time at the top and scored hundreds against England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and Pakistan. He hinted that all the positive results he achieved in that tournament were due to the frame of mind he was in before the event. "I was in a great frame of mind and prepared really well for the tournament. I was in good shape, good mindset. I want to bring that back and I have time to do that. Trying to recollect what were the right things that I was doing before the 2019 World Cup as a cricketer and as a person. I want to revisit that thought process of mine personally," he added.

Rohit states focus will be to fulfil goals in the next two months

The ODI Asia Cup is set to begin on August 30, while the World Cup will be held in the months of October and November. The 36-year-old looks to be in complete focus on what he wants to achieve in the next two months. "A person can't change overnight with his success or failures," he said.

"I don't think one result or one championship can change me as a person. I have not changed as a person in the last 16 years and I don't think anything needs to change on that front. The focus will be on how I can achieve my goals in the next two months, for me and my team. A person can't change in a period of one or two months," he said.

