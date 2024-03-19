Wanindu Hasaranga's retirement U-turn hit with ban from two-Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wanindu Hasaranga's U-turn from Test retirement has been hit with a ban in two Test matches. Hasaranga, who made a Test return after being named in the squad for the Bangladesh red-ball series, will not be able to play in the series.

Hasaranga's ban comes as he has received three demerit points and a fine of 50% of his match fees for his behaviour during the third ODI against Bangladesh. "During the third ODI in the recently-concluded series against Bangladesh, Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match," ICC said in a statement.

Hasaranga's incident occurred during the 37th over when he snatched his cap from one of the umpires and also ridiculed the umpiring in the game. He was hit with demerit points and a deduction of match fees. Those three points took his demerit tally to eight in a 24-month period.

"The all-rounder was already on five demerit points after receiving three demerit points in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla last month. Following this, he was suspended for two T20Is against Bangladesh. Now, with the addition of the latest demerit points, he has breached the threshold of eight demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into four suspension points.

"The four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first – Hasaranga will therefore miss the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against Bangladesh," ICC added.

Notably, Sri Lanka's ODI captain Kusal Mendis has also received three demerit points and a fine of 50 per cent of his match fees "for a Level 2 offence after he "abused the umpires while shaking hands with them" at the end of the third match."

"This breached article 2.13 of the Code, which relates to “Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match.” This was a first offence for Mendis in a 24-month period," ICC added.