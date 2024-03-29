Friday, March 29, 2024
     
Virat Kohli trumps MS Dhoni in major IPL record for sixes during RCB vs KKR game

Virat Kohli smashed three sixes to complete his fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in the tenth match of the Indians Premier League 2024. Kohli now boasts 240 sixes in his 240 IPL matches and is only behind three players in the list of players with the most sixes in tournament history.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 21:19 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli in the RCB vs KKR game on March 29, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form by smashing another fifty in the ongoing IPL 2024 game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Kohli recorded three brilliant sixes to reach his 52nd IPL fifty and surpassed MS Dhoni in a major record.

Kohli now boasts 240 sixes in his 241 IPL innings to surpass Dhoni in the list of players with the most IPL sixes. Kohli is now only behind Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in the most IPL sixes list. 

Most sixes in IPL history:

  1. Chris Gayle - 357 sixes in 142 matches
  2. Rohit Sharma - 261 sixes in 245 matches
  3. AB de Villiers - 251 sixes in 184 matches
  4. Virat Kohli - 241* sixes in 240 matches
  5. MS Dhoni - 239 sixes in 252 matches

Kohli also became the all-time leading six-hitter for RCB after smashing his third six off the game at M Chinnaswamy. He surpassed AB de Villiers (238 sixes for RCB) and broke Chris Gayle's record (239 sixes for RCB) to achieve this big feat for the Bengaluru-based franchise. 

The 35-year-old batter now also holds the record for most sixes for a single IPL team and also set the record for the most IPL runs at any venue. 

