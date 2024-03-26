Tuesday, March 26, 2024
     

  5. Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan, equals Dhoni with his 77-run knock vs PBKS in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli was back at his best in the sixth match of IPL 2024 playing a match-winning knock of 77 runs against Punjab Kings. With his sublime batting, he also went past three players at a time in the list of IPL records.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2024 14:45 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli also registered his 100th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli donned the orange cap at the end of the sixth match thanks to his 77-run knock against Punjab Kings. He had mustered only 21 runs off 20 deliveries in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings but looked in better touch during his time in the middle. This was also his 100th fifty-plus score in the shortest format of the game becoming the third player to do so. Interestingly, he surpassed three players in three more different records list with his knock.

This turned out to be 23rd fifty-plus score for Kohli in his IPL career while chasing going past Shikhar Dhawan. David Warner is on top in this aspect 35 such scores in the second innings in the history of cash-rich league. KL Rahul is at the fourth place having crossed the 50-run mark 21 times in IPL.

Most 50+ scores in IPL chases

Players 50+ scores
David Warner 35
Virat Kohli 23
Shikhar Dhawan 22
KL Rahul 21

Kohli crossed the 70-run mark for the 27th time in IPL which is also an all-time record as he went past Chris Gayle in this aspect. The Universe Boss scored more than 70 runs in an innings 26 times in the league while David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are next in this list.

Most 70+ scores in IPL

Players 70+ scores
Virat Kohli 27
Chris Gayle 26
David Warner 23
Shikhar Dhawan 21
KL Rahul 19

Kohli also won the player of the match award for his match-winning knock against PBKS. It was his 17th award in IPL and levelled MS Dhoni in this aspect who has also won it 17 times so far. AB de Villiers is on top in this list with 25 man of the man of the match awards while Gayle is next with 22 awards to his name.

Most player of the match awards in IPL

Players Player of the Match awards
AB de Villiers 25
Chris Gayle 22
Rohit Sharma 19
David Warner 18
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli 17
