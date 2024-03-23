'Saans toh lene de': Virat Kohli sledges Ravindra Jadeja as latter bowls relentless spell to Cameron Green

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is special for numerous reasons and one of those is the sight of a player sledging his compatriot in the heat of the battle. Something similar was on display in the curtain raiser of IPL 2024 when former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper sledged his India teammate and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ravindra Jadeja.

The incident unfolded in the 11th over of RCB's innings when Jadeja, known for his quick over rate, was bowling a rapid spell to RCB's overseas signing Cameron Green. Green took the strike on the first ball of the over and played a dot. In no time, Jadeja was back to his bowling mark and produced yet another dot delivery as Green played it back to him.

Sensing Jadeja's ploy, Virat, who was at the non-striker's end sledged Jadeja for his rapid speed and said, "Saans to lene de usko" (let him take a breather). Jadeja couldn't help but smile at Virat's comment and made his way back to his bowling mark.

Watch Virat Kohli sledging Ravindra Jadeja:

Notably, Chennai Super Kings went on to win the contest and defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting first, RCB were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 78/5 inside 12 overs. However, a 95-run stand for the sixth wicket between Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB make a resounding comeback.

RCB posted 173 runs on the board at the loss of six wickets as Rawat and Karthik scored 48 and 38* runs respectively.

In reply, all the CSK batters made crucial contributions and helped the side scale the target down in 18.4 overs. CSK's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for his brilliant spell of 4/29.