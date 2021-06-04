WTC Final | Virat Kohli shares picture from Ageas Bowl after Indian camp touches base in Southampton

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI India skipper Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself from the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, as the Indian contingent touched down in England on Thursday.

Kohli, sporting a black t-shirt, posed on the balcony of the Southampton stadium with the ground in the background. He posted the picture on his Instagram story. The Indian captain's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, also shared the photo.

The final will take place between June 18-22 in Southampton. Following the summit clash, the Indian team will take on hosts England for a five-Test series which starts in August.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI also shared a clip where Axar Patel explained the details of their quarantine schedule. The team will be serving a three-day hard quarantine before starting off with their training.

The India squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai prior to its departure and is in the middle of another yet shorter quarantine.

In the virtual presser a couple of days ago, Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri had interacted with the media before the team's departure. Kohli, 32, will be touring England for the third time after 2014 and 2018. He was asked whether he finds changes in his mindset from his last two outings.

"If in 2014, you would have told me that in 2021 I'm going to play the WTC final, I would have had a tough time believing that. I have stopped looking at series as ultimate tasks or goals. It's about leading the team in the right way," said Kohli.

"I don't think the mindset has changed at all. The mindset was always to go out there and perform. I only see it (the previous tours) as an evolution of my position in the team."