Virat Kohli's International Centuries in Test, ODI, and T20 cricket

Virat Kohli has been exceptional while playing for India in his illustrious career so far. The man holds a lot of records in his career but the major one he is chasing right now is of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries. Kohli is at the second place in this aspect and is quite a bit behind right now. However, he recovered significantly in 2023 after a lean patch since 2020.

Inteestingly, his barren run in terms of international hundreds was broken in the shortest format during the Asia Cup in 2022 against Afghanistan which is still his only ton in T20Is. Among three formats, Kohli enjoys batting in ODI format and it was proved yet again in World Cup 2023. During the tournament, he also went past Tendulkar's record of most centuries in the 50-over format and also notched up half-centuries of tons in ODI cricket in the semifinal against New Zealand. Notably, the Delhi boy's first ODI ton came in December 2009 against Sri Lanka.

As far as his Test career is concerned, Virat Kohli has hit 29 tons so far having scored a couple in 2023. Having said that, the man has struggled in the format in testing conditions and that has led to his average going below 50 in the format. Nevertheless, he already has scored more than 8000 runs in the longest format of the game and might continue playing for the next few years.

Kohli might have scored only a solitary century in T20Is, but he has seven centuries to show in the Indian Premier League (IPL), all while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Four of those tons came in 2016 alone while he smashed two in IPL 2023 much to the delight of the fans.

Here's the detailed list of Virat Kohli's centuries in all formats:

Virat Kohli's ODI centuries

No Score Opposition Venue Date 1 107 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 24-12-09 2 102* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 11-01-10 3 118 Australia APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 20-10-10 4 105 New Zealand Nehru Stadium, Guwahati 28-11-10 5 100* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 19-02-11 6 107 England Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 16-09-11 7 112* England Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 17-10-11 8 117 West Indies APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 02-12-11 9 133* Sri Lanka Bellerive Oval, Hobart 28-02-12 10 108 Sri Lanka Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 13-03-12 11 183 Pakistan Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 18-03-12 12 106 Sri Lanka MRIC Stadium, Hambantota 21-07-12 13 128* Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31-07-12 14 102 West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain 05-07-13 15 115 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Harare 24-07-13 16 100* Australia Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 16-10-13 17 115* Australia VCA Stadium, Nagpur 30-10-13 18 123 New Zealand McLean Park, Napier 19-01-14 19 136 Bangladesh Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah 26-02-14 20 127 West Indies HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 17-10-14 21 139* Sri Lanka JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 16-11-14 22 107 Pakistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15-02-15 23 138 South Africa MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 22-10-15 24 117 Australia Meblourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 17-01-16 25 106 Australia Manuka Oval, Canberra 20-01-16 26 154* New Zealand Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 23-10-16 27 122 England MCA Stadium, Pune 15-01-17 28 111* West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston 06-07-17 29 131 Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31-08-17 30 110* Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03-09-17 31 121 New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22-10-17 32 113 New Zealand Green Park Stadium, Kanpur 29-10-17 33 112 South Africa Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban 01-02-18 34 160* South Africa Newlands, Cape Town 07-02-18 35 129* South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 16-02-18 36 140 West Indies ACA Stadium, Guwahati 21-10-18 37 157* West Indies ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24-10-18 38 107 West Indies MCA Stadium, Pune 27-10-18 39 104 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15-01-19 40 116 Australia Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 05-03-19 41 123 Australia JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 08-03-19 42 120 West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain 11-08-19 43 114* West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain 14-08-19 44 113 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 10-12-22 45 113 Sri Lanka Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 10-01-23 46 166* Sri Lanka Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 15-01-23 47 122* Pakistan R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo 11-09-23 48 103* Bangladesh MCA Stadium, Pune 19-10-23 49 101* South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata 05-11-23 50 117 New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 15-11-23

Virat Kohli's Test centuries

No Score Opposition Venue Date 1 116 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 24-01-12 2 103 New Zealand M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 31-08-12 3 103 England Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 13-12-12 4 107 Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 22-02-13 5 119 South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 18-12-13 6 105* New Zealand Basin Reserve, Wellington 14-02-14 7 115 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 09-12-14 8 141 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 09-12-14 9 169 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26-12-14 10 147 Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 06-01-15 11 103 Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 12-08-15 12 200 West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound 21-07-16 13 211 New Zealand Holkar Stadium, Indore 08-10-16 14 167 England ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 17-11-16 15 235 England Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 08-12-16 16 204 Bangladesh Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 09-02-17 17 103* Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 26-07-17 18 104* Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16-11-17 19 213 Sri Lanka Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 24-11-17 20 243 Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 02-12-17 21 153 South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 13-01-18 22 149 England Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 01-08-18 23 103 England Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18-08-18 24 139 West Indies Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 04-10-18 25 123 Australia Perth Stadium, Perth 14-12-18 26 254* South Africa Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 10-10-19 27 136 Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 22-11-19 28 186 Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 12-03-23 29 121 West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 21-07-23

Virat Kohli's T20I centuries

No Score Opposition Venue Date 1 122* Afghanistan Dubai 08-Sep-22

Virat Kohli's IPL centuries

No Score Opposition Venue Date 1 100* Gujarat Lions Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 24-04-16 2 108* Rising Pune Supergiant M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 07-05-16 3 109 Gujarat Lions M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 14-05-16 4 113 Punjab Kings M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 18-05-16 5 100 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 19-04-19 6 100 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 18-05-23 7 101* Gujarat Titans M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 21-05-23

