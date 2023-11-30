Virat Kohli's International Centuries in Test, ODI, and T20 cricket

Virat Kohli has been exceptional while playing for India in his illustrious career so far. The man holds a lot of records in his career but the major one he is chasing right now is of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries. Kohli is at the second place in this aspect and is quite a bit behind right now. However, he recovered significantly in 2023 after a lean patch since 2020.
Inteestingly, his barren run in terms of international hundreds was broken in the shortest format during the Asia Cup in 2022 against Afghanistan which is still his only ton in T20Is. Among three formats, Kohli enjoys batting in ODI format and it was proved yet again in World Cup 2023. During the tournament, he also went past Tendulkar's record of most centuries in the 50-over format and also notched up half-centuries of tons in ODI cricket in the semifinal against New Zealand. Notably, the Delhi boy's first ODI ton came in December 2009 against Sri Lanka.
As far as his Test career is concerned, Virat Kohli has hit 29 tons so far having scored a couple in 2023. Having said that, the man has struggled in the format in testing conditions and that has led to his average going below 50 in the format. Nevertheless, he already has scored more than 8000 runs in the longest format of the game and might continue playing for the next few years.
Kohli might have scored only a solitary century in T20Is, but he has seven centuries to show in the Indian Premier League (IPL), all while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Four of those tons came in 2016 alone while he smashed two in IPL 2023 much to the delight of the fans.
Here's the detailed list of Virat Kohli's centuries in all formats:
Virat Kohli's ODI centuries
|No
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|107
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|24-12-09
|2
|102*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|11-01-10
|3
|118
|Australia
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|20-10-10
|4
|105
|New Zealand
|Nehru Stadium, Guwahati
|28-11-10
|5
|100*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|19-02-11
|6
|107
|England
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|16-09-11
|7
|112*
|England
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|17-10-11
|8
|117
|West Indies
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|02-12-11
|9
|133*
|Sri Lanka
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|28-02-12
|10
|108
|Sri Lanka
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|13-03-12
|11
|183
|Pakistan
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|18-03-12
|12
|106
|Sri Lanka
|MRIC Stadium, Hambantota
|21-07-12
|13
|128*
|Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|31-07-12
|14
|102
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
|05-07-13
|15
|115
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|24-07-13
|16
|100*
|Australia
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|16-10-13
|17
|115*
|Australia
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|30-10-13
|18
|123
|New Zealand
|McLean Park, Napier
|19-01-14
|19
|136
|Bangladesh
|Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah
|26-02-14
|20
|127
|West Indies
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|17-10-14
|21
|139*
|Sri Lanka
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|16-11-14
|22
|107
|Pakistan
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|15-02-15
|23
|138
|South Africa
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|22-10-15
|24
|117
|Australia
|Meblourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|17-01-16
|25
|106
|Australia
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|20-01-16
|26
|154*
|New Zealand
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|23-10-16
|27
|122
|England
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|15-01-17
|28
|111*
|West Indies
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|06-07-17
|29
|131
|Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|31-08-17
|30
|110*
|Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|03-09-17
|31
|121
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|22-10-17
|32
|113
|New Zealand
|Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
|29-10-17
|33
|112
|South Africa
|Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
|01-02-18
|34
|160*
|South Africa
|Newlands, Cape Town
|07-02-18
|35
|129*
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|16-02-18
|36
|140
|West Indies
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|21-10-18
|37
|157*
|West Indies
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|24-10-18
|38
|107
|West Indies
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|27-10-18
|39
|104
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|15-01-19
|40
|116
|Australia
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|05-03-19
|41
|123
|Australia
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|08-03-19
|42
|120
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|11-08-19
|43
|114*
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|14-08-19
|44
|113
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|10-12-22
|45
|113
|Sri Lanka
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|10-01-23
|46
|166*
|Sri Lanka
|Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
|15-01-23
|47
|122*
|Pakistan
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
|11-09-23
|48
|103*
|Bangladesh
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|19-10-23
|49
|101*
|South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|05-11-23
|50
|117
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|15-11-23
Virat Kohli's Test centuries
|No
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|116
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|24-01-12
|2
|103
|New Zealand
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|31-08-12
|3
|103
|England
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|13-12-12
|4
|107
|Australia
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|22-02-13
|5
|119
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|18-12-13
|6
|105*
|New Zealand
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|14-02-14
|7
|115
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|09-12-14
|8
|141
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|09-12-14
|9
|169
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|26-12-14
|10
|147
|Australia
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|06-01-15
|11
|103
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|12-08-15
|12
|200
|West Indies
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
|21-07-16
|13
|211
|New Zealand
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|08-10-16
|14
|167
|England
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|17-11-16
|15
|235
|England
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|08-12-16
|16
|204
|Bangladesh
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|09-02-17
|17
|103*
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|26-07-17
|18
|104*
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|16-11-17
|19
|213
|Sri Lanka
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|24-11-17
|20
|243
|Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|02-12-17
|21
|153
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|13-01-18
|22
|149
|England
|Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
|01-08-18
|23
|103
|England
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|18-08-18
|24
|139
|West Indies
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|04-10-18
|25
|123
|Australia
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|14-12-18
|26
|254*
|South Africa
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|10-10-19
|27
|136
|Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|22-11-19
|28
|186
|Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|12-03-23
|29
|121
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|21-07-23
Virat Kohli's T20I centuries
|No
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|122*
|Afghanistan
|Dubai
|08-Sep-22
Virat Kohli's IPL centuries
|No
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|100*
|Gujarat Lions
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|24-04-16
|2
|108*
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|07-05-16
|3
|109
|Gujarat Lions
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|14-05-16
|4
|113
|Punjab Kings
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|18-05-16
|5
|100
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|19-04-19
|6
|100
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|18-05-23
|7
|101*
|Gujarat Titans
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|21-05-23