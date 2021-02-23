IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli looks to end 'century-long' wait to surpass historic Ricky Ponting record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has certainly made a point in the ongoing India-England series with two classic fifties but a record 42nd international century as a captain has been still allusive; prolonging the wait to surpass Aussie great Ricky Ponting as the most successful captain as far as scoring tons are concerned.

His latest chance to breach the milestone will be on Wednesday when the third Test of the series will begin at the newly-refurbished Motera Stadium, hosting its first day/night Test encounter.

Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name. Interestingly, Ponting took 324 games to reach the feat while Kohli has so far played 188 matches as leader of the Indian team.

Retired South Africa captain Graeme Smith is a distant third with 33 centuries in 286 matches. Former Australian captain Steve Smith is fourth on the list with 20 centuries to his name in just 93 games.

However, one must not forget that a century for Kohli would be easier said than done as last year saw the charismatic captain go without a century in a season hit with COVID-19 pandemic.