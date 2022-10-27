Virat Kohli leaves behind Chris Gayle in list of players with most runs in T20 World Cup; Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli

In India's second T20 World Cup match on Thursday, India defeated the Netherlands by a huge margin of 56 runs. In the match, Virat Kohli reached a special milestone by batting brilliantly.

In the game, Virat smashed 62 runs off 44 deliveries including three boundaries and two sixes. He surpassed star batter Chris Gayle in the list of players to score the most runs in the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Virat was at the third position in the list with 928 T20 World Cup runs but has now left behind West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle who has scored 965 to be second on the list with 989 runs.



In their previous match against arch-rivals Pakistan, the former India skipper scored 82 off 53 deliveries and guided India to victory.

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene tops the list with 1016 runs and Kohli is just 27 runs behind him.

Following is the list of players with the most runs in the T20 World Cups:

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1016 runs in 31 matches

Virat Kohli (India) - 989 runs in 23 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 965 runs in 33 matches

Rohit Sharma (India) - 904 runs in 35 matches

Tilakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 897 runs in 35 matches

Some other records from India vs Netherlands match on Thursday:

Rohit Sharma also equalled Dilshan's record for most matches played in T20 World Cups.

Suryakumar Yadav also achieved a milestone as he left behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to set a record for the most runs in T20Is in 2022. He has smashed 867 runs so far in 25 matches at a strike rate of 184.46

