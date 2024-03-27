Virat Kohli fan who touched his feet in RCB vs PBKS clash gets beaten by security? Viral video sparks outrage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Fans invading the pitch is normal nowadays in cricket with multiple incidents happening especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the ongoing edition, the first invasion happened during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on March 25 (Monday) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

During RCB's 177-run chase, one of Virat Kohli's fans breached the security and touched the cricketer's feet who was in the middle of the pitch. As soon as the fan reached Kohli, the security personnel was able to get hold of the fan and take him out of the stadium. Meanwhile, a couple of days after the incident, a video has gone viral on social media claiming that the fan was manhandled by security post the incident.

India TV wasn't able to verify the authenticity of the video but fans claim that the person invading the pitch was beaten badly by a couple of security officials after escorting him out of the ground. The video has been shot from the first floor and the user is claiming that he is the same fan who invaded the pitch in RCB vs PBKS clash.

WATCH the video:

The invasion of the pitch led to a break in play for some time but that didn't affect Virat Kohli as he ended up scoring 77 runs off 49 deliveries playing a crucial role for RCB in their first win of the season. However, things got interesting when Kohli got out as RCB still needed 47 runs in the last over. But Dinesh Karthik kept his cool to score an unbeaten 28 off 10 deliveries and take his team over the line in the last over thriller. RCB are next scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (March 29) and will be looking to win their second consecutive match.