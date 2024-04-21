Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli had fun with Sunil Narine at the start of KKR's innings

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was his moody best against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a must-win clash in the 2024 edition of the IPL on Sunday, April 21 at the Eden Gardens. RCB are in the desperation zone and Kohli played a huge part in the team keeping their intensity high as he popped them up with the talk in huddle and as soon he walked onto the field, he began his antics while pretending to take the new ball for the side.

Kohli, who did have a lengthy bowling session in the nets, gave his cap to the umpire and had a practice run-up while signalling to Sunil Narine, the KKR opener, with The Undertaker's 'you're gone' gesture. Kohli quickly took his Orange Cap back from the umpire and then was seen warning Narine in all fun and banter as the video went viral.

Kohli, however, was fully pumped as there was a much-needed direction and implementation of the plan from the bowling group. After Lockie Ferguson went for 28 runs in his over with Phil Salt going berserk, RCB came back strongly with four wickets in next 41 runs after the home side had raced off to 56 in 4.1 overs.

After every wicket, Kohli was pumped up, celebrating aggressively and went all out as Phil Salt, Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi went in quick succession of each other. RCB did make a comeback of sorts, but Shreyas Iyer's fifty, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh helped KKR get to a strong score of 222 runs.

Lockie Ferguson, Cameron Green and Yash Dayal did well in parts and left too much to be desired in others as RCB will need to chase down 223 runs to win the game and stay alive in the tournament.