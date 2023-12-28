Virat Kohli breaks Kumar Sangakkara's all-time record in international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and records go hand in hand and the way he has batted in 2023, the year is capping off on a perfect note for him. The former India skipper is currently playing for India in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the Supersport Park in Centurion. He looked in good touch in the first innings before Kagiso Rabada delivered a peach to send back but again in the second innings, Kohli has been in sublime touch.

Perhaps, during his knock in the middle on the third day of the Test, Kohli completed 2000 runs in international cricket this year. Overall, this is the seventh time in a calendar year that he has crossed the 2000-run mark at the highest level. He is the first player to do so going past Kumar Sangakkara who had achieved this feat six times during his illustrious career.

Virat Kohli has also gone past Darly Mitchell of New Zealand in the list of players with most runs in 2023 in international cricket and only Shubman Gill is ahead of him with 2154 runs to his name. India's number four batter in Tests averages a majestic 67 this year with eight centuries and nine fifities so far. After enduring a barren run in terms of centuries and form since 2020, Kohli has certainly reintroduced himself in 2023 with his exceptional batting. Unfortunately, India couldn't win the World Cup losing the final against Australia on November 19 but Virat Kohli has definitely had his best year in recent times at the highest level.

Coming back to Virat Kohli's record of scoring 2000+ international runs in seven different calendar years, Mahela Jayawardene has done it five times and is at the third position in this list while Sachin Tendulkar also crossed the mark five times during his gigantic career.

Players with 2000+ international runs in calendar year

Virat Kohli - 7 times Kumar Sangakkara - 6 times Mahela Jayawardene - 5 times Sachin Tendulkar - 5 times Jacques Kallis - 4 times

Latest Cricket News