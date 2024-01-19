Usman Khawaja survives severe jaw injury following bouncer blow in Adelaide Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Usman Khawaja walks off the field alongside the Australian cricket team's physio.

Usman Khawaja has been cleared of a suspected jaw fracture after a vicious short ball from Shamar Joseph struck him on his helmet while batting on day three of the Adelaide Test on Friday (January 19).

The incident unfolded on the second delivery of the sixth over of Australia's second innings when Khawaja ducked right into a bouncer bowled by Joseph.

The ball hit the grill of his helmet near the chin and the southpaw seemed in plenty of discomfort. The West Indian fielders and Khawaja's new opening partner Steve Smith gathered around him to check if he was doing okay.

The 37-year-old was seen spitting blood on the field before the physio rushed to the field of play to tend to him. He cleared the initial concussion test and was cleared of any fracture to his jaw after the scans returned positive.

However, he has a sore jaw and will continue to be monitored for subsequent concussion symptoms.

Australia captain Pat Cummins had a word with Khawaja after the game and confirmed that the team management will continue to monitor his progress ahead of the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

"He seems okay," Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "It's a little bit of a sore jaw. So yeah, (we'll) monitor it but he seems okay."

Khawaja's participation in the second Test depends entirely on how well he responds during the second concussion test, slated to be conducted on Saturday (January 20).

If he fails to clear it, then his domestic teammate Matt Renshaw will most likely take up his position at the top of the batting order during The Gabba Test, starting January 25. Renshaw was earlier released from the squad to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat.