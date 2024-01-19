Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Usman Khawaja survives severe jaw injury following bouncer blow in Adelaide Test

Usman Khawaja survives severe jaw injury following bouncer blow in Adelaide Test

Usman Khawaja was struck on the helmet by a short delivery from debutant Shamar Joseph when the Australian team needed just one run to seal the first game of the series.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 10:49 IST
Usman Khawaja walks off the field alongside the Australian cricket team's physio.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Usman Khawaja walks off the field alongside the Australian cricket team's physio.

Usman Khawaja has been cleared of a suspected jaw fracture after a vicious short ball from Shamar Joseph struck him on his helmet while batting on day three of the Adelaide Test on Friday (January 19).

The incident unfolded on the second delivery of the sixth over of Australia's second innings when Khawaja ducked right into a bouncer bowled by Joseph.

Watch the video of Usman Khawaja's injury: 

The ball hit the grill of his helmet near the chin and the southpaw seemed in plenty of discomfort. The West Indian fielders and Khawaja's new opening partner Steve Smith gathered around him to check if he was doing okay.

The 37-year-old was seen spitting blood on the field before the physio rushed to the field of play to tend to him. He cleared the initial concussion test and was cleared of any fracture to his jaw after the scans returned positive.

However, he has a sore jaw and will continue to be monitored for subsequent concussion symptoms.

Related Stories
ILT20 2024 Live: When and where to watch International League T20 for free on TV, online in India?

ILT20 2024 Live: When and where to watch International League T20 for free on TV, online in India?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BBL Qualifier: Carrara Oval Pitch Report

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, BBL Qualifier: Carrara Oval Pitch Report

Australia thump West Indies at Adelaide Oval to claim Test series opener

Australia thump West Indies at Adelaide Oval to claim Test series opener

Australia captain Pat Cummins had a word with Khawaja after the game and confirmed that the team management will continue to monitor his progress ahead of the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. 

"He seems okay," Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "It's a little bit of a sore jaw. So yeah, (we'll) monitor it but he seems okay."

Khawaja's participation in the second Test depends entirely on how well he responds during the second concussion test, slated to be conducted on Saturday (January 20).

If he fails to clear it, then his domestic teammate Matt Renshaw will most likely take up his position at the top of the batting order during The Gabba Test, starting January 25. Renshaw was earlier released from the squad to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News