UP Warriorz launch new jersey ahead of WPL 2024

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy and vice-captain Deepti Sharma posed in their franchise's new jersey ahead of WPL 2024

The UP Warriorz launched their new jersey ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday, January 24. The Warriorz shared a video to launch the jersey with captain Alyssa Healy's voiceover. The new jersey was inspired by the state's traditional Palash flower and a tribute to the Flame of the Forest with a compressed rhombus design in yellow and purple. However, this time, the purple was more as the entire back of the shirt was colour in purple instead of just the sleeves like the last year.

"In the heart of UP, when the Flame of the Forest burns bright it kindles a fiercer fire within us. This jersey isn't just a uniform, it's a symbol of honour and hope, sparking a cricket fervour that mirrors the blazing Flame of the Forest," Healy said in the voiceover in the launch video. The UP Warriorz finished third last year and will be aiming to go all the way in the 2024 edition.

"In the competitive cricket arena, UP Warriorz stands for both strength and compassion, striking a balance these icons have exemplified," Jinisha Sharma Director of Capri Sports was quoted as saying on the jersey launch. "Our athletes, much like these remarkable women, are fierce competitors united by passion. This jersey symbolizes the power with heart, a testament to the true spirit of UP's trailblazing women," she added.

The UP Warriorz begin their 2024 campaign on February 24 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 2024 edition of the WPL will be played in Bengaluru and then Delhi with 11 games divided between the two venues.

The second edition of the tournament will kick off on Friday, February 23 with the final to be played on Sunday, March 17.