'Un sabko khilane ka kya faida...': Rohit Sharma on players showing 'no hunger' for Test cricket

Rohit Sharma led Indian cricket to a dominant series win after a five-wicket win in the fourth Test match against England on Monday. India struggled early while chasing a 191-run target but Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill stepped up to produce a match-winning stand for the sixth wicket in Ranchi.

After losing the opening match of the series in Hyderabad, India displayed a strong comeback to seal the series 3-1 on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test. The series win for the hosts also marked a maiden series defeat for the Three Lions under Ben Stokes' captaincy.

Performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan stole the show in India's series win as youngsters stepped up in the absence of senior players Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul.

Rohit was full of praise for the youngsters during the post-match presentation in Ranchi. But he also hit out at youngsters showing no hunger for the red-ball cricket without taking any names. Rohit said that there is no reason picking those players who show no interest for Test cricket.

"Dekho, jinko Test Cricket ki bhook nahi hain, wo dekh ke hi pata chal jata hain," Rohid said in the post-match press conference. "Un sabko khilane ka kya faida phir? (See, the one who doesn't have hunger to play Tests can be seen, what's the meaning of playing them)."

Rohit also pointed out Jurel's first innings 90-run knock and said that it proved 'very, very crucial' in the match result. Jurel scored 90 runs in the first innings to close the first innings deficit and then remained unbeaten on 39 runs in the second innings to claim the Player of the Match award in his debut international series.

"They (youngsters) want to get the job done, but it is no point keeping talking to them about it or reminding them about it. Because when they come here, they're very clear in what they want to do. Dhruv Jurel, especially playing his second game, showed solid composure. Calmness as well. He has got the shots as well. Played all round the wicket, the first-innings 90 was very, very crucial for us to get close to England. And then obviously again in the second innings, showed a lot of maturity, a lot of composure as well, along with Shubman Gill." Rohit Sharma added.