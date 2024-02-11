Umesh Yadav posts delphic Instagram story following India's squad announcement for last three Tests vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Umesh Yadav.

Once touted as one of the future stars of India's pace bowling line-up, Umesh Yadav, has not only lost his place in the Test squad but has also fallen way back in the pecking order as far as India's choice for the second string of pacers is concerned.

However, the right-arm speedster is still going strong and doing the hard yards in the domestic circuit to script a comeback into the Indian Test outfit.

With 19 wickets in four games, Umesh is committed to proving a point to the selectors that he still is a match-winner and can add to the strength of India's red-ball side.

After such an impressive start to the domestic season, Umesh could have made his way back into the Test side but the selectors thought otherwise while announcing the squad for the final three Tests of the ongoing series against England.

The 36-year-old Vidarbha pacer took to Instagram to post an abstruse story after the squad announcement that suggested that he is still determined to continue playing cricket and is eager to make a comeback into the India side.

Watch Umesh Yadav's Instagram story:

The Nagpur-born represented India in the World Test Championship final of the 2021-23 cycle against Australia at The Oval and also played a key role in helping the Rohit Sharma-led side reach that stage.

He bagged a total of 22 wickets in the nine games that he got during the cycle at an astounding average of 33.72, including a four-wicket haul which came against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022.

India's squad for the last three England Tests:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.