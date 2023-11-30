Uganda becomes 20th team to qualify for T20 World Cup 2024, Zimbabwe knocked out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UGANDA CRICKET ASSOCIATION Uganda cricket team

Uganda have created history as they have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the West Indies and the USA. With this, all 20 teams have been confirmed for the mega event in the shortest format even as Namibia is the second team from the Africa region to qualify. Meanwhile, it is yet another heartbreak for Zimbabwe who have missed out on making it to the World Cup for the second consecutive time as they missed out on the ODI World Cup as well in the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe had to pray for Rwanda's victory over Uganda to have any hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup. But Uganda skittled Rwanda for just 65 runs in their final game of the tournament and chased down the target in just 8.1 overs with nine wickets in hand to register their fifth win of the competition in six matches.

Moreover, Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe are still playing against Kenya and have posted a mammoth total of 217 runs in their 20 overs. Now even if they win this match, they won't qualify and losses at the hands of Uganda and Namibia have hurt them badly.

The line-up for the T20 World Cup is confirmed now with West Indies and the USA qualifying automatically being the hosts while the top 8 teams from T20 World Cup 2022 also made it to the tournament. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified on the basis of the T20I rankings while remaining eight teams went through via Europe Qualifier (2 teams), East Asia-Pacific Qualifier (1 team), Americas Qualifier (1 team), Asia Qualifier (2 teams) and Africa Qualifier (2 teams).

Teams to qualify for T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies, USA, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia, Uganda.

