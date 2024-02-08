U19 World Cup: Australia clinch humdinger against Pakistan in semifinal, IND vs AUS locked for final

Follow us on Image Source : X Australian players.

Australia have defeated Pakistan in a humdinger of a semifinal to set up a date with India in the final of the U19 World Cup 2024. The Hugh Weibgen's side held its nerves rock solid in a mouth-watering clash at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni and chased down 180 with just 1 wicket in hand.

Batting first, the Pakistani side managed to score 179 on the back of fighting fifties from Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas. Notably, Tom Straker dismantled Pakistan as he took a six-wicket haul. The second innings was a heart-stopper. The game ebbed and flowed with overs passing by. The Boys in Green dented Australia's chances in the second innings with regular scalps. Ali Raza picked four wickets in his sensational spell of 4/34 to keep his team alive in the game. However, the Aussies managed to find just enough fuel in their tank to clinch an absolute mad game in the final over. Raf MacMilllan scored the winning runs for Australia.

Australia's Playing XI:

Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza

More to follow...