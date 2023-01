Hello and Welcome to the Coverage of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final. It's the summit clash in the inagural edition of the tournament. Shafali Verma, who celebrated her 19th Birthday on Saturday looks to guide her team to glory in South Africa. For a nation, which is witnessing a humungous rise in Women's Cricket, the effort that this team has put will surely allow many more youngsters to come ahead. Led by openers Verma and Shweta Sehrawat and spin prodigy Parshavi Chopra, India have been clinical in most of the matches. For England, their skipper Grace Scrivens and spin bowler Hannah Baker have been the torchbearers. It's one final time in the tournament, so grab your seats, with some snacks, as I Varun Malik, take you across this match. Toss will be held at 4:45 PM