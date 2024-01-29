Trent Boult defies age and gravity to grab one-handed screamer in ILT20 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ILT20 Venky Mysore (left) and Trent Boult (right).

New Zealand's veteran pacer Trent Boult seems to be ageing like a fine wine and proved once again on Sunday (January 28) that age is just a number. Boult, 34, who is representing MI Emirates in the ILT20, pulled off a spectacular effort to leave everyone speechless during the 12th game of the ongoing ILT20 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Boult's gravity-defying act unfolded on the third delivery of the 18th over. Boult's fellow left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a well-disguised slower one to Knight Riders' Laurie Evans. The ball landed on the fuller length and Evans couldn't help himself from playing a lofted drive over extra cover in a vacant region.

Boult, who was patrolling the long-off region, sprinted and pulled off a one-handed blinder.

Boult's catch forced Evans to make the long way back to the dugout and helped his side limit Knight Riders to a total that eventually turned out to be achievable. Evans, who is known for demolishing bowling attacks couldn't trouble the scorers and it prevented Knight Riders from crossing the 200-run mark.

A mind-boggling cameo from Andre Russell (46* off 17 balls) propelled Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 188 for the loss of five wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Russell looked his menacing best as he smashed six sixes and batted at a strike rate of 270.58.

Farooqi turned out to be the pick of the Emirates bowlers as he finished with figures of 3/35 in his four overs.

In reply, MI sprinted to the total after their openers Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem put together 110 runs for the opening wicket. While Perera got out after scoring 54 off 26 balls, Waseem continued his merry way and top-scored with 89* runs. MI won the game by eight wickets.