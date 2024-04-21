Travis Head storms into top five leading run-getters' list of IPL 2024 to stake claim on Orange Cap

Follow us on Image Source : AP Travis Head.

Travis Head is batting at an unparalleled level in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw's inclusion in the playing XI has worked wonders for the 2016 IPL winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and they are on a rampage.

The southpaw played a whirlwind knock of 89 off just 32 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th game of the 17th season and proved yet again why he is regarded as one of the most feared batters in white-ball cricket.

Head racked up 84 runs in the powerplay against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (April 20) which is the second-highest individual score during powerplay in a men's T20 innings.

The 30-year-old needed four more runs to go past Suresh Raina who holds the record with 87 runs. However, Head didn't miss the opportunity to equal Abhishek Sharma's record for the fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the lucrative tournament.

Head took just 16 balls to reach 50 and equalled Abhishek's record.

Notably, Head has climbed to the second spot on the list of the leading run-getters in IPL 2024. The South Australian has amassed 324 runs in six games at an impressive average of 54.00, including a century and two fifties.

He is just behind Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who holds the top spot with 361 runs in seven games.

Head may be behind Kohli in terms of the runs scored in the season, his strike rate in IPL 2024 is unmatched. Head's strike rate of 216.00 is the highest among the top 20 leading run-getters in the ongoing season.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Leaderboard