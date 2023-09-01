'They worked really hard to be No.1 team' - Rohit Sharma predicts tough challenge for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RP17CRICKET Rohit Sharma during the pre-match press conference in Pallekele on September 1, 2023

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma praised Pakistan's form and said they will provide a good challenge for India ahead of the upcoming mega Asia Cup 2023 encounter. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Rohit highlighted Pakistan's hard work to achieve the no.1 rankings in ODI and predicted a good challenge for India.

India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in the third match of the Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2. Pakistan are enjoying great form lately and beat Nepal in the tournament's opening clash by 238 runs to to warn favourites India.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led side beat West Indies 2-1 in the three-match ODI series last month in their only match preparations for the continental tournament. But Rohit believes that the team has been preparing well in the nets and said their impressive record against Pakistan will be crucial in the upcoming game.

Pakistan topped the ICC ODI Team Rankings after beating Afghanistan 3-0 and are currently six points ahead of the third-ranked India. Rohit praised his opponent for achieving the top rankings and said it takes a lot of hard work to become the no.1 team in the world. He also added that Pakistan's form and top rankings will provide a tough challenge for India on Saturday.

"There are six very competitive teams in the Asia Cup and on a given day anyone can beat anyone," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference. "Rivalry is there for people to talk about. As a team, what we see is we have an opposition to play tomorrow and see what we want to do. What is going to help us is to keep doing the right things on the field. Pakistan have played really well in recent times in both T20Is and ODIs. They worked really hard to be No.1 and it'll be a good challenge for us tomorrow."

